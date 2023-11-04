LHC directs govt to seal smoke-emitting factories

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the government to seal smoke-emitting factories and impound vehicles in order to combat smog in Punjab.

The court proceeding with the public interest petitions observed that the smoke-emitting factories should be sealed until they furnish affidavits with the local government. The court also observed that the factories should be demolished on repeating the violation.

The court on November 01 had ordered enforcement of a “smog emergency” in the city due to hazardous air quality index.

Earlier, the commissioner Lahore stated before the court that they would run advertisements in newspapers to highlight that cutting trees was a crime.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023