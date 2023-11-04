Govt urged to announce wheat support price

ISLAMABAD: Agriculture experts and farmers have urged the federal government to fix the minimum support price for wheat season 2023-24 as soon as possible, as it would encourage farmers to opt for this major crop.

Talking to the media, Khan Faraz, an agriculture expert said that wheat is one of the most strategic crops globally, which has always been a big challenge for many governments. In Pakistan too, wheat is one of the most important staple food crop of the country, he added.

He said farmers have started sowing wheat for the next season, but the government has yet to announce the minimum support price (MSP) for the staple crop, missing an opportunity to encourage growers to increase production. Wheat cultivation season commences on 1st October every year in the arid zone of Punjab. However, in the irrigated area of Punjab, wheat sowing is about to start as optimum cultivation has been assessed between October, 20 and November, 30.

According to agronomists, the timing of sowing has been one of the major deciding factors in yielding good production of crops. Therefore, wheat must be sown at the optimum time. Delayed sowing causes a gradual decline in the yield of wheat, he added.

Faraz urged the government to fix the minimum support price for wheat season 2023-24 as soon as possible. He said timely announcement of the wheat support price would encourage farmers to be prepared for sowing the major crop.

Sowing of wheat takes place from October to December and its harvesting is done during March to May. Wheat has been the most sown crop in the country in terms of area under cultivation and it is grown in Rabi or winter season, he added.

