BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.11%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.92%)
DFML 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
DGKC 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.86%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.22%)
FCCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HBL 93.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
HUBC 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.14%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.39%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.63%)
PIOC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.63%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.41%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 53.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.55%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TRG 71.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,361 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 18,684 Increased By 15.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Missy Elliott, George Michael, Kate Bush to enter Rock Hall of Fame

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:49pm
George Michael performs during his 25Live concert at the Wembley Stadium in London on June 9, 2007. Music’s glitterati will fete a new class of legends entering the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on November 3, 2023. Photo: AFP
George Michael performs during his 25Live concert at the Wembley Stadium in London on June 9, 2007. Music’s glitterati will fete a new class of legends entering the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on November 3, 2023. Photo: AFP

NEW YORK: Music’s glitterati will fete a new class of legends entering the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Friday, among them Missy Elliott and the late George Michael.

Rock experimentalist Kate Bush, agitators Rage Against the Machine, country icon Willie Nelson, heartland rocker Sheryl Crow and R&B group The Spinners will round out the 2023 class of inductees.

Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin will receive the Hall’s musical excellence awards. DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray meanwhile will be inducted as “influences” and the late creator of ‘Soul Train,’ Don Cornelius, will receive a non-performer honor.

‘Last’ Beatles song set for release next week

The Cleveland-based Hall of Fame – which surveyed more than 1,000 musicians, historians and industry members to choose the entrants – will honor the acts in a star-studded gala concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

For some time now the institution has defined “rock” less in terms of genre than of spirit, with a number of rap, pop, R&B and country stars included.

Hall of Fame Chairman John Sykes had previously emphasized that this year’s crop of musicians “reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define Rock & Roll” – and also noted it coincides with a milestone year that includes the 50th anniversary of the hip-hop genre and country icon Nelson’s 90th birthday.

Elliott will become the first woman in hip-hop to enter the music pantheon. The ‘Lose Control’ and ‘Get Ur Freak On’ rapper made the cut in her first year of eligibility.

Artists can be inducted 25 years after their first commercial music release.

Fellow rap star Queen Latifah will induct Elliott, who called the honor “a blessing” in an interview with ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ show.

It’s particularly poignant given hip-hop’s milestone anniversary, Elliott said: “No matter what people say, the hip-hop world is something special and unique.”

‘Progress’ on inclusion

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a music industry pillar that, much like the Recording Academy that runs the Grammys, has in recent years worked to revamp its image – long criticized as too masculine and too white.

The likes of Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Madonna are members – but women represent fewer than 100 of the nearly 1,000 Hall inductees since 1986.

The Hall of Fame’s image problem resurfaced earlier this year, when Jann Wenner – one of the Hall’s board members who helped start the institution – made comments deemed disparaging towards women and people of color, which were published in the New York Times during an interview about his book ‘The Masters.’

The 77-year-old Wenner, who cofounded Rolling Stone magazine in 1967, featured seven white men including Mick Jagger and Bruce Springsteen in his book.

Queried about the absence of women and people of color, Wenner said none could “articulate” on the level of “philosophers of rock.”

The comments were widely eviscerated as racist and sexist, and Wenner was swiftly axed from the Hall’s board of directors.

Up until 2020 Wenner had served as the Rock Hall foundation’s chairman, a post Sykes then took over.

In a recent interview Sykes emphasized efforts to “update the general voting body” to “reflect the artists that are eligible” for the Hall.

“I want to make sure the voting body is young and diverse enough to really make the most educated decisions about who should be inducted,” he told the New York Times.

Sykes underscored the women inducted in recent years, including Bush, Elliott and Crow this year: “We have to do better, but we’re making progress.”

As for the ever-shifting definition of rock, the chairman interpreted it as “what’s moving youth culture.”

Rock and roll, Sykes said, is “what a 16-year-old is obsessed with.”

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame George Michael

Comments

1000 characters

Missy Elliott, George Michael, Kate Bush to enter Rock Hall of Fame

KSE-100 makes history, settles at record-high after crossing 53,000 level

SBP, Arab Monetary Fund sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

At least five killed in Dera Ismail Khan blast

Ensure elections on Feb 8, SC directs govt

Open-market: rupee continues to weaken against US dollar

Pakistan to see its first VC fund in 7 years as Sai Venture Capital looks to raise $10mn: report

Shahid Afridi meets PCB’s Zaka Ashraf, ends days-long ‘hostility’

Pakistan opens more centres at border to expedite Afghans repatriation

Aid needs in Gaza, West Bank estimated at $1.2 billion: UN

Blinken in Israel seeking ‘concrete steps’ to reduce Gaza civilian harm

Read more stories