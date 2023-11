HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks built on a global rally Friday fuelled by optimism that the Federal Reserve’s long-running interest rate hiking cycle has come to an end.

The Hang Seng Index 1.02 percent, or 175.32 points, to 17,405.91.

Hong Kong stocks down at open

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.10 percent, or 3.06 points, to 3,012.47, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.13 percent, or 2.45 points, to 1,855.83.