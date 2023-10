HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell in the opening minutes of trade Tuesday, with investors looking ahead to a key Federal Reserve policy decision later in the week, while also keeping tabs on developments in the Middle East crisis.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.39 percent, or 68.66 points, to 17,337.70.

Hong Kong stocks sink at open

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.06 percent, or 1.91 points, to 3,019.65, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was flat, inching down 0.60 points to 1,883.94.