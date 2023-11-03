BAFL 40.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.65%)
Intra-day update: rupee slips further against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 283-284 level in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2023 10:57am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:15am, the rupee was hovering at 283.52, a decrease of Re0.09 in the inter-bank market.

On Thursday, the rupee had depreciated 0.28% to settle at 283.43 against the US dollar.

In a related development, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to ensure the successful completion of the $3 billion Stand-by-Arrangement (SBA) and achieve the country’s economic objectives.

Meanwhile, the country’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) slightly increased by $14 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.5 billion as of October 27, data released on Thursday showed.

Internationally, the US dollar stayed on the back foot on Friday and was on course for a weekly decline against a basket of currencies as traders wagered that the US Federal Reserve was most likely done with rate increases, lifting risk sentiment.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 106.22, not far from the one-week low of 105.80 it hit on Thursday.

The index is on course to clock a 0.3% drop for the week, just its third week of losses since July.

Markets are now pricing in a less than 20% chance of a rate increase in December compared with 39% a month earlier, CME FedWatch tool showed, in the wake of the US central bank’s holding interest rates steady on Wednesday.

The Fed, however, left the door open to a further increase in borrowing costs in a nod to the economy’s resilience.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Friday, heading for their second straight week of losses as the US central bank left the door open for possible future rate hikes and worries that the Middle East conflict would disrupt supply eased.

Brent crude futures rose 6 cents to $86.91 a barrel by 0010 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.58 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

