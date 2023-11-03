Govt to make payment of ad dues, PM tells PBA

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar says protecting the rights of media representatives is responsibility of the state.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) that called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

They discussed the problems of mass media, especially electronic media in the country.

The delegation informed the PM about the issue of non-payment of dues by the government in the context of advertisements.

The PM assured the delegation of payment of advertisement dues and directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said media was the fourth pillar of the state and was of utmost importance for the development of the society and the mental and intellectual training of people.

He said media played a key role in good governance and accountability of government’s performance.

The PM expressed hope that the media would continue to play its role in the stability of democracy through impartial reporting.

He said the recent devaluation of the dollar, prevention of smuggling, prevention of electricity theft and other measures were benefiting the common man.