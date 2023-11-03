Pakistan fourth leading rice exporting country of world

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Agriculture S. M. Tanveer said on Thursday that the Pakistan is the fourth leading rice exporting country of the world which earned US $3 billion of foreign exchange this year in this trade.

This crop fulfills not only our nutritional needs but it is also an important source of earning foreign exchange as its basmati rice is loved all over the world because of its aroma and quality, the Minister said while addressing the centenary celebrations held at Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku.

He congratulated the institute on completing 100 years and said due to efforts of its scientists the cultivation and production of paddy had become possible today. “I am happy to know that Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku has so far discovered 29 new varieties of paddy. It is known all over the world for its nutritional properties and fragrance. There is a need to continue the discovery of new varieties of paddy in view of climate change and to prevent farmers from indiscriminately using pesticides on the paddy crop,” he added.

He appealed to the farmers to avoid burning paddy residue as it creates a serious smog problem which is very dangerous for the health of our generations. The principles stated by the Department of Agriculture should be followed for the disposal of residues so that our environment remains clean.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad, Dr Akhtar said the agricultural scientist of Rice Research Institute are always ready to help the paddy farmers. They are working day and night for the technical guidance and discovery of new varieties.

This institution has discovered 29 new varieties along with bringing to light the world famous type of rice Basmati 370. He said this institution had discovered Super Basmati variety.

Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kako had ISO 17025 accredited laboratories working to reduce the harmful effects of toxins on the paddy crop. Chief Executive Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB) Dr. Abid Mehmood, Chief Scientist Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku Syed Sultan Ali also addressed.

