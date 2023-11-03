BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
BIPL 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.25%)
BOP 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
DFML 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.17%)
DGKC 58.42 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (5.26%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FCCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.74%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.32%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.97%)
HBL 94.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.74%)
HUBC 105.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.85%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.27%)
OGDC 100.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.41%)
PAEL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 107.41 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.8%)
PPL 81.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
PRL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
SSGC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.91%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 5,369 Increased By 81.7 (1.54%)
BR30 18,668 Increased By 405.9 (2.22%)
KSE100 52,657 Increased By 314.1 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,915 Increased By 11 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-03

Pakistan fourth leading rice exporting country of world

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:11am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Agriculture S. M. Tanveer said on Thursday that the Pakistan is the fourth leading rice exporting country of the world which earned US $3 billion of foreign exchange this year in this trade.

This crop fulfills not only our nutritional needs but it is also an important source of earning foreign exchange as its basmati rice is loved all over the world because of its aroma and quality, the Minister said while addressing the centenary celebrations held at Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku.

He congratulated the institute on completing 100 years and said due to efforts of its scientists the cultivation and production of paddy had become possible today. “I am happy to know that Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku has so far discovered 29 new varieties of paddy. It is known all over the world for its nutritional properties and fragrance. There is a need to continue the discovery of new varieties of paddy in view of climate change and to prevent farmers from indiscriminately using pesticides on the paddy crop,” he added.

He appealed to the farmers to avoid burning paddy residue as it creates a serious smog problem which is very dangerous for the health of our generations. The principles stated by the Department of Agriculture should be followed for the disposal of residues so that our environment remains clean.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad, Dr Akhtar said the agricultural scientist of Rice Research Institute are always ready to help the paddy farmers. They are working day and night for the technical guidance and discovery of new varieties.

This institution has discovered 29 new varieties along with bringing to light the world famous type of rice Basmati 370. He said this institution had discovered Super Basmati variety.

Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kako had ISO 17025 accredited laboratories working to reduce the harmful effects of toxins on the paddy crop. Chief Executive Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB) Dr. Abid Mehmood, Chief Scientist Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku Syed Sultan Ali also addressed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Rice foreign exchange Rice export Pakistani rice Pakistan rice exports SM Tanveer

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan fourth leading rice exporting country of world

Non-filers, documentation of economy: FBR shares strategy with Shamshad

World Bank official meets Shamshad

Wheat procurement: ECC directs ministry to submit action plan

Essential commodities: NPMC satisfied with current price trend

General election to be held on Feb 8, 2024

APTMA assails ‘unprecedented’ gas tariff hike

‘Further sales tax’ and ‘extra sales tax’: conflicting FBR accounts cause a great deal of confusion

Illegal migrants: Blome agrees to Pakistan’s stance in meeting with Dar

Senate extends NAB Ordinance 2023 for 120 days

Power distribution: Nepra hints at approving licence to Bahria Town

Read more stories