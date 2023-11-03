‘There’s no indication that IK is being subjected to slow poisoning’

ISLAMABAD: Days after reports surfaced that incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan is under slow-poisoning threat in jail, his personal physician Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday said that “there is no apparent indication that the ex-prime minister is being subjected to slow-poisoning in prison”.

Talking to journalists after meeting the PTI chief in Adiala Jail, Dr Sultan said that Khan’s health and diet were both satisfactory and the ex-prime minister voiced no complaints in this regard.

“May be he had expressed some concerns with regard to his health earlier and those are now being misquoted,” said Dr Sultan, clarifying that no such symptoms were detected in the physical examination now.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the former prime minister Hamid Khan told reporters that the party and its supporters were all concerned about Imran Khan’s health given the two previous attacks on his life.

He regretted that convicted leaders of other political parties were enjoying state protocol while the PTI chairperson was being subjected to distress and judicial harassment.

“The PTI is not being given a level playing field for the upcoming polls, which is not fair. The people of the country must be given their constitutional right of electing whoever they want to,” he added.

To a question, he said that dialogue between political parties is always possible, adding “Who else can dialogue be held with if not among the political parties”.

Meanwhile, Aftab Bajwa, the counsel for the PTI chief, who had claimed that “Imran Khan has said that he is being slow-poisoned”, retracted his statement, saying he misunderstood what Imran Khan told him during the meeting in jail.

He had also said that the PTI chief could be a victim of slow poisoning via food in Adiala jail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023