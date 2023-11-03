BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
Punjab’s first paraplegic centre opens in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:47am

LAHORE: Punjab’s first paraplegic centre for the rehabilitation of patients paralyzed due to spinal cord injury has started functioning at the Government General Hospital Samanabad. The 20-bed centre was inaugurated by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Thursday.

The Chief Secretary inspected various parts of the centre, including the workshop for the preparation of prosthetic limbs and physiotherapy room. He also inquired the under-treatment patients about the healthcare being provided to them.

The Chief Secretary said that providing the best health facilities in hospitals is the priority of the government. He said that five centres are being established in the province for the rehabilitation of people paralyzed due to spinal cord injury.

He said that the paraplegic centre in Lahore has started functioning formally, while the paraplegic centres in Multan, Faisalabad, Taunsa and Wah Cantt would also be functional soon.

The health department officials gave a briefing to the Chief Secretary. They said that an online record of all the patients under treatment in the paraplegic center is being compiled. They mentioned that the counselling facility would also be provided to patients for making them a useful citizen in the society.

They said a workshop has been set up in the paraplegic center for the preparation of prosthetic limbs. They further said that in the OPD of Government General Hospital Samanabad more than two thousand patients are being provided treatment facilities daily.

