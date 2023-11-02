BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
BIPL 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.25%)
BOP 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
DFML 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.17%)
DGKC 58.42 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (5.26%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FCCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.74%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.32%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.97%)
HBL 94.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.74%)
HUBC 105.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.85%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.27%)
OGDC 100.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.41%)
PAEL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 107.41 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.8%)
PPL 81.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
PRL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
SSGC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.91%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 5,369 Increased By 81.7 (1.54%)
BR30 18,668 Increased By 405.9 (2.22%)
KSE100 52,657 Increased By 314.1 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,915 Increased By 11 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

With 314-point gain, KSE-100 rallies for fourth consecutive session

BR Web Desk Published November 2, 2023 Updated November 2, 2023 07:50pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index closed higher for fourth consecutive session on Thursday, continuing a robust momentum on an euphoria about first review of the IMF’s $3 billion Stand-by-Arrangement (SBA).

A significant decline in yields in the latest T-bill auction also contributed in the bullish close.

The KSE-100 started the session positive, but soon profit-taking took it to an intra-day low of 52,239.59.

However, the market regained in later part of the day and closed at 52,656.76, up by 314.12 points or 0.60%.

“The day started on a positive note as yesterday’s bullish momentum carried forward by market participants initially. However, some profit taking kicked off subsequently, but investors continued their shopping which help market to sustain its current rally,” brokerage house Topline Securities said in its post-market report.

The aforesaid trend could be attributed to decline in bonds yields in yesterday’s T-bill auction where yields got slashed by 25, 41 & 40 bps in 3, 6 & 12 months papers, respectively, it added.

“In addition, cooling off in international oil prices (post Federal Reserve decision to maintain interest rates) lured investors towards cyclical sector stocks,” it said.

During the day, cement, power, textile, fertiliser, and banking sector’s stocks contributed positively as LUCK, HUBC, ILP, FFC & HBL added 198 points. On the other hand, some stocks like MEBL, MCB and DAWH experienced profit-taking, resulting in a combined loss of 59 points, Topline Securities stated.

On Wednesday, the KSE-100 had closed higher by 422 points.

On the economic front, the Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar for the ninth successive session as it depreciated 0.28% in the inter-bank market on Thursday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency settled at 283.43, a decrease of Re0.78.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 475.08 million from 526.46 million a session before.

The value of shares decreased to Rs14.5 billion from Rs16.5 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 39.1 million shares, followed by TPL Properties with 30.3 million shares and Pak Refinery with 26 million shares.

Shares of 354 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 194 registered an increase, 135 recorded a fall, while 25 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index Pakistan stocks KSE-100 index kse-100 PSX notice Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters

With 314-point gain, KSE-100 rallies for fourth consecutive session

Pakistan’s central bank reserves inch up by $14mn, now stand at $7.5bn

Israeli army battles Hamas fighters in drive towards Gaza City

Pakistan’s textile exports up 5% year-on-year in October, clock in at $1.43bn

Inter-bank: rupee records ninth successive fall against US dollar

Open-market: rupee’s slide against US dollar continues

India thrash Sri Lanka to reach World Cup semi-finals

Bahrain halts trade ties with Israel, envoys return: parliament

Smartphones for all: IT ministry to issue policy directive in coming days

POL sales plunge 24% YoY amid high prices, economic distress

Read more stories