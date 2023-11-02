BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
BIPL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.88%)
BOP 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
DFML 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
DGKC 58.68 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.73%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FCCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.18%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.46%)
GGL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HBL 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
HUBC 105.49 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.41%)
OGDC 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.68%)
PAEL 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 107.60 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.98%)
PPL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.46%)
PRL 21.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
SSGC 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.53%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.91%)
TRG 71.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
UNITY 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 5,343 Increased By 54.8 (1.04%)
BR30 18,604 Increased By 341.2 (1.87%)
KSE100 52,654 Increased By 311 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 1.6 (0.01%)
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stock markets jump at open

AFP Published 02 Nov, 2023 01:22pm

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets jumped at the open Thursday on confidence that US interest rates have peaked.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.7 percent to 7,396.59 points after the Federal Reserve held borrowing costs steady Wednesday after inflation cooled from the highest level in decades.

Sentiment in the UK is also being boosted by expectations that the Bank of England will keep its key interest rate steady Thursday.

European stock markets climb before Fed rate call

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index gained 0.8 percent to 15,045.64 points at the open and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.9 percent to 6,991.49.

European stocks FTSE 100 index

