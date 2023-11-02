European stock markets jump at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets jumped at the open Thursday on confidence that US interest rates have peaked.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.7 percent to 7,396.59 points after the Federal Reserve held borrowing costs steady Wednesday after inflation cooled from the highest level in decades.

Sentiment in the UK is also being boosted by expectations that the Bank of England will keep its key interest rate steady Thursday.

European stock markets climb before Fed rate call

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index gained 0.8 percent to 15,045.64 points at the open and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.9 percent to 6,991.49.