BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.35%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (8.16%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 36.24 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
OGDC 100.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
PAEL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.73%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 105.51 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.04%)
PPL 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.64%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.64%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,334 Increased By 46.8 (0.89%)
BR30 18,505 Increased By 242.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 52,343 Increased By 422.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,904 Increased By 121.9 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-11-02

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Most poisons are delivered in food

“The Man Who Must Remain Nameless reckons he is being slowly poisoned.” “Well did you know that statistics...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:16am

“The Man Who Must Remain Nameless reckons he is being slowly poisoned.”

“Well did you know that statistics indicate that women usually use poison to kill.”

“Not likely in this case. The Third Wife, notwithstanding her spirituality, needs him alive and kicking to have any chance of a resurrection…”

“Resurrection as in return to the status of First Lady?”

“Technically she was never the First Lady, that designation belongs to the President’s Wife.”

“Hmmm, and when you say Second Lady that lacks…lacks…”

“Oomph?”

“There you go.”

“Besides most poisons are delivered in food and…ohhh.”

“Are you implying that she has convinced The Man Who Must Remain Nameless to request food from home as poison is not the only ingredient that food maybe used to deliver, there are incantations seeking greater influence and…”

“Learn to think well of people, besides isn’t the sister in the running for the position of conveying his instructions to the party?”

“I don’t know for sure but what I can’t understand is the Man Who Must Remain Nameless’s decision to use the two women in his family, who have zero experience in politics, to undertake rather delicate negotiations required for a deal on his behalf…”

“That is precisely why he selected them, he reckons there is no way they can ever take over the party leadership.”

“Unlike Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN)?”

“Not a good comparison – she will be OK till the cows come home to roost…”

“What cows?”

“As long as daddy is there, once he is gone I reckon it will take her less than six months to dismember the party, a better example of effectively inheriting a party would be Benazir Bhutto, the two women leaders in Bangladesh, and of course the deceased Indira Gandhi…”

“So you reckon The Man Who Must Remain Nameless is not being slowly poisoned?”

“His mind or his body?”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway our history teaches us that those he accuses of slowly poisoning him have traditionally killed their adversaries rather quickly. Benazir Bhutto as a case in point, then there are…”

“Hmmm, you are right that is what their history shows.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Most poisons are delivered in food

Replacing words ‘federal govt’ with appropriate authority: PM asks ministries, divisions to take action at their own level

October CPI-based inflation stays high at 26.9pc YoY

NTDC urges Nepra to release withheld amount

Faizabad sit-in case: SC rejects govt’s fact-finding panel

Nationwide operation launched

$340bn investment needed to address climate challenges: finance minister

LHC dismisses plea against ATIR member’s appointment

Thatta water supply case: AC summons Zardari, 14 others on Dec 18

How prices of HSD, petrol kept unchanged?

Shamshad urged to extend tax returns filing deadline

Read more stories