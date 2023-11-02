BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.35%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (8.16%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 36.24 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
OGDC 100.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
PAEL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.73%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 105.51 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.04%)
PPL 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.64%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.64%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,334 Increased By 46.8 (0.89%)
BR30 18,505 Increased By 242.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 52,343 Increased By 422.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,904 Increased By 121.9 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-02

KP launches ‘GoBiz Connect’

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:16am

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launched an online Government-Business Communication Platform, titled as “GoBiz Connect” with the primary purpose to have better coordination and communication between the provincial government’s departments and business community.

The step is being considered as an important development towards promotion of trade and business activities in the province. This web portal would prove to be an effective platform in order to boost business activities and economic growth by enhancing cooperation and coordination between the private and public sectors; and will also serve as an effective tool to monitor and track government’s decisions related to the redressal of business community issues/complaints and taking into consideration the proposals of business community in government’s policy decisions regarding business.

The launching ceremony of the web portal was held here at Chief Minister’s House on Wednesday with the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan as chief guest. British High Commissioner Jane Marriot, Caretaker Provincial Ministers Dr. Najeebullah and Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Provincial Team Lead, Sub National Governance Programme Dr. Raheel Ahmad Siddiqui, representatives of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries and government officials attended the ceremony.

The web portal “GoBiz Connect” has been launched with the technical assistance of Sub National Governance Program funded by Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO-UKAID).

Addressing the ceremony, Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan appreciated the efforts of KP IT Board and donor agencies on successful launching of the portal and said that the initiative will play pivotal role in promoting business activities in the province by ensuring the direct involvement of business community in policy decisions of the government related to business and investment opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

business community Muhammad Azam Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Govt GoBiz Connect KP IT Board

Comments

1000 characters

KP launches ‘GoBiz Connect’

Replacing words ‘federal govt’ with appropriate authority: PM asks ministries, divisions to take action at their own level

October CPI-based inflation stays high at 26.9pc YoY

NTDC urges Nepra to release withheld amount

Faizabad sit-in case: SC rejects govt’s fact-finding panel

Nationwide operation launched

$340bn investment needed to address climate challenges: finance minister

LHC dismisses plea against ATIR member’s appointment

Thatta water supply case: AC summons Zardari, 14 others on Dec 18

How prices of HSD, petrol kept unchanged?

Shamshad urged to extend tax returns filing deadline

Read more stories