KP launches ‘GoBiz Connect’

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launched an online Government-Business Communication Platform, titled as “GoBiz Connect” with the primary purpose to have better coordination and communication between the provincial government’s departments and business community.

The step is being considered as an important development towards promotion of trade and business activities in the province. This web portal would prove to be an effective platform in order to boost business activities and economic growth by enhancing cooperation and coordination between the private and public sectors; and will also serve as an effective tool to monitor and track government’s decisions related to the redressal of business community issues/complaints and taking into consideration the proposals of business community in government’s policy decisions regarding business.

The launching ceremony of the web portal was held here at Chief Minister’s House on Wednesday with the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan as chief guest. British High Commissioner Jane Marriot, Caretaker Provincial Ministers Dr. Najeebullah and Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Provincial Team Lead, Sub National Governance Programme Dr. Raheel Ahmad Siddiqui, representatives of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries and government officials attended the ceremony.

The web portal “GoBiz Connect” has been launched with the technical assistance of Sub National Governance Program funded by Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO-UKAID).

Addressing the ceremony, Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan appreciated the efforts of KP IT Board and donor agencies on successful launching of the portal and said that the initiative will play pivotal role in promoting business activities in the province by ensuring the direct involvement of business community in policy decisions of the government related to business and investment opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023