Thar Coal Block II: 1035 households given solar power

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:16am

KARACHI: The Thar Foundation recently inaugurated Village Electrification Project (VEP) to illuminate households in Thar Coal Block II through the installation of solar systems.

As part of the initiative, a total of 1035 households are poised to benefit, painting a promising picture of progress and development for the region's villages.

The project was inaugurated by CEO Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Amir Iqbal in a ceremony held at Thar coal block II while Azhar Malik (Director site SECMC), Farhan Ansari (GM Thar Foundation), Fazal Thebo (GM EPTL), and Tarique Fareed (GM Admin HUBCO) were also present.

“Thar coal block two is already providing electricity to three million households in the country, and under Village Electrification Project (VEP), solar electricity will be provided to 1000+ households, whilst young local workers trained under vocational training initiative of Thar Foundation will work on this project. “I am hopeful that the initiative will enhance socio-economic opportunities for the residents of Thar Block II,” said Amir.

Later, grant checks were distributed to 40 deserving families including those with disabilities, widows, and individuals in need under the Village Improvement Program (VIP).

solar power HUBCO SECMC Thar Coal Block II Amir Iqbal

