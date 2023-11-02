BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
Alkhidmat Foundation plants 10,000 saplings

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:16am

LAHORE: In a grand initiative to combat environmental pollution and to pay the tribute to Gaza-Palestine martyrs, Alkhidmat Foundation successfully planted 10,000 saplings under its smog-free campaign.

The plantation drive took place during a special event attended by central figures of the foundation, international organizations, university representatives, and volunteers from various sectors.

The primary objective of the campaign is to promote environmental consciousness by encouraging widespread tree plantation and creating a cleaner, smog-free atmosphere. Dr Mushtaq Mangat, Central Vice President of Alkhidmat Foundation, highlighted the significance of the mega plantation drive, emphasizing its dedication to the martyrs of Palestine.

“Today’s Alkhidmat mega plantation drive is a tribute to the innocent souls we lost in Gaza. Our foundation is actively engaged in relief efforts with the support of international charities and is committed to playing a pivotal role in the reconstruction and rehabilitation post-ceasefire,” stated Dr Mushtaq Mangat during the programme.

The event witnessed the participation of hundreds of volunteers who, alongside Alkhidmat Foundation representatives, planted 10,000 saplings. The collective effort aimed not only to contribute to a greener environment but also to symbolize solidarity with the people of Palestine.

In light of escalating pollution levels, Alkhidmat Foundation has taken the lead in organizing mega plantation drives across the country. Dr Mushtaq Mangat emphasized the urgent need for widespread plantation, stating, “In the face of increasing pollution, plantation is the need of the hour. Alkhidmat Foundation is dedicated to organizing plantations to combat this issue and create a healthier environment for all.”

Syed Ihsanullah Waqas, another central figure in the foundation, urged the youth to actively participate in the campaign, emphasizing the charitable aspect of planting a tree. He appealed to the public, saying, “Actively participate in this campaign and play your role in improving the environment. Planting a tree is an act of charity that benefits us all.”

Alkhidmat Foundation continues its commitment to environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and humanitarian efforts, demonstrating that every sapling planted is a step towards a cleaner, greener future for all.

