Qul Khawani of former AGP

ISLAMABAD: Qul Khawani of former Auditor General Riyaz H Bokhari, who passed away in Lahore, will be held on Thursday.

Qul Khawani will be held at Hall No 2 of Community Centre adjacent to Defence J Club, Phase 1, DHA, Lahore on November 2 at 4 pm with dua at 5 pm, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Riyaz had an illustrious career as a bureaucrat spanning almost four decades. Besides being the Auditor General of Pakistan, he held several important positions in the federal government which included the portfolios of secretary industries, secretary defence production, chairman National Fertiliser Corporation of Pakistan, chairman Pakistan Railways, and Member Finance Railway Board.

He was the father of Professor Shahid H Bokhari, Sohail Bokhari, and Rubina Bokhari.

