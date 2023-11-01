BAFL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.13%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.56%)
DFML 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
DGKC 54.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.84%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HBL 95.66 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.24%)
HUBC 103.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.99%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 36.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
OGDC 102.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.99%)
PAEL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.92%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.06%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PRL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.64%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 52.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.86%)
SSGC 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.05%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 67.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-3.65%)
UNITY 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 5,340 Increased By 52.8 (1%)
BR30 18,499 Increased By 236.7 (1.3%)
KSE100 52,375 Increased By 454.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 17,924 Increased By 141.7 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares climb on mining boost; Fed decision in focus

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2023 09:57am

Australian shares advanced on Wednesday, supported by upbeat performances among mining stocks, while investors awaited monetary policy decision from the US Federal Reserve for further cues on its rate hike trajectory.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3% at 6803.30 points by 1138 GMT.

The benchmark fell 3.8% in October and posted its third consecutive monthly decline. With just two months left, the ASX 200 index is on track for a second consecutive yearly decline.

Market participants are widely expecting the US Fed to keep interest rates on hold at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

In Australia, investor focus will be on next week’s interest rate decision.

A stronger-than-expected third-quarter inflation data and September retail sales have raised concerns of an interest rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia. Local mining stocks rose 0.8%, with shares of BHP Group and Rio Tinto jumping 0.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

Australian shares gain on boost from energy, banking stocks

Energy stocks edged 0.1% higher, with Woodside Energy and Santos gaining 0.4% each.

Real estate stocks advanced 0.8% while healthcare stocks jumped 0.6%.

Keeping a cap on gains, gold stocks slid 0.7% as the bullion lost shine.

Among individual stocks, shares of Regal Partners rose up to 11.4% and were among the top gainers in the ASX Ordinaries Index after the investment manager said it would buy a 50% stake in Taurus SM Holdings, bringing its group funds under management to A$8 billion ($5.07 billion).

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 0.3% to 10,792.940 points.

Investors appeared to show scant response to data that signalled New Zealand’s September-quarter jobless rate rose to the highest in more than two years.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares climb on mining boost; Fed decision in focus

Inter-bank: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Higher markup payments will continue to pose big challenges: MoF

SPCo, WAFI Energy execute SPA for acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Funding PIA termed ‘challenging’ due to IMF programme

Rs66bn more than target: Jul-Oct provisional collection stands at Rs2.748trn

Hike comes into effect from July: Rs65bn financial impact also added to gas tariff raise: govt

Exchange companies: SBP gives NOC to Faysal Bank Limited

JPCL prepares four options for ‘exit strategy’

Deals on import of over 1.3MMTs of wheat sealed

PM optimistic about SBA tranche prospects

Read more stories