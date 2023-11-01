BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.36%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
DGKC 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.12%)
FABL 24.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.92%)
HBL 95.45 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.02%)
HUBC 104.05 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.52%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.17%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.33%)
OGDC 100.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
PAEL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.14%)
PIBTL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
PIOC 104.60 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.16%)
PPL 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
PRL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.72%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 51.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.5%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
TELE 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.08%)
TPLP 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (4.51%)
UNITY 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 5,339 Increased By 51.1 (0.97%)
BR30 18,513 Increased By 251 (1.37%)
KSE100 52,371 Increased By 450.9 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,922 Increased By 140 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei soars after BOJ policy tweak; Toyota jumps

Reuters Published November 1, 2023 Updated November 1, 2023 01:08pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average posted its biggest rise in three weeks on Wednesday, as investors scooped up stocks amid relief that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) had refrained from major changes to stimulus settings a day earlier.

Heavyweight automaker Toyota Motor gave additional momentum with a 4.71% gain after announcing strong earnings and a 100-billion-yen ($660.81 million) buyback during the afternoon session.

The Nikkei finished up 2.41% at the day’s high of 31,601.65, a two-week closing peak, for its biggest percentage gain since Oct. 10.

The broader Topix advanced 2.53%. “Investors who braced for a hawkish shift in the BOJ’s policy were relieved and bought back stocks to cover their short positions,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager of the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“The BOJ said it would patiently maintain its ultra-loose policy, which is a sharp contrast to the US Federal Reserve, which tries to contain inflation with monetary tightening.”

The BOJ on Tuesday further loosened its grip on long-term interest rates by tweaking its bond yield control policy again, but it kept ultra-low interest rates steady.

An overnight strong finish on Wall Street and robust outlook for domestic corporates has also boosted risk appetite, strategists said.

Tokyo shares rebound as BoJ tweaks yield policy

All but one of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes rose, with the auto and autoparts sector jumping 4.68% to lead the gains.

Air transport was the loser, down 1.19%.

Japan Airlines retreated 2.75% after its earnings report underwhelmed.

The Nikkei’s worst performer in terms of both percentage and points decline was chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, which tanked 5.9% after downgrading its full-year operating profit forecast.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 204 rose while 20 fell. One ended flat.

Bank of Japan Tokyo stocks Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei soars after BOJ policy tweak; Toyota jumps

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strike on Gaza camp ‘in strongest terms’

104,000 undocumented Afghans returned to Afghanistan through Torkham border: Pakistan official

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 26.9% in October

Inter-bank: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Automakers in Pakistan announce temporary shutdowns as economic woes bite

SPCo, WAFI Energy execute SPA for acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Supreme Court says it wants to know name of ‘mastermind’ behind Faizabad sit-in

Govt appears confident ahead of SBA talks

Hike comes into effect from July: Rs65bn financial impact also added to gas tariff raise: govt

Read more stories