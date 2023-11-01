BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
Three institutions of PGJDC handed over to Punjab-TEVTA

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

LAHORE: Three institutions of Pakistan Gems and Jewelry Development Company (PGJDC) have been handed over to the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Punjab.

According to Agreement GJTMC Lahore, GJTMC Sargodha and AHMC Lahore handed over to Punjab-TEVTA.

In this regard, an agreement signing ceremony was held at the TEVTA Secretariat. Chairman TEVTA and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PGJDC Sajjad Azhar signed the agreement.

While addressing on this occasion, Chairman TEVTA said that Gems and Jewelry is a new addition in the existing trades of TEVTA Punjab and it will be developed on modern lines.

“For this purpose, modern curriculum will be prepared with the consultation of experts, whereas students will be given training in modern lines”, he added. Chairman TEVTA went on to say that there is a huge demand for gems and jewelry in foreign countries and Pakistan can earn huge remittance through its export.

CEO PGJDC Sajjad Azhar said that the portion of remittance from gem and jewelry in neighboring countries is huge.

