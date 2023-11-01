Cypher case: Court adjourns hearing without recording statements till 7th

RAWALPINDI: The special court hearing the cypher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi did not record statements of prosecution witnesses and adjourned the hearing of the case till November 7.

The special court judge, Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, at Adiala Jail indicted Khan and Qureshi did not record the testimony of 10 witnesses produced by the prosecution. The court marked the attendance of the PTI chief and the PTI vice chairman.

The PTI chief and Qureshi’s legal team including Barrister Salman Safdar, Barrister Taimur Malik, Umair Niazi, Aftab Bajwa, and Raja Yasir, and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor, Shah Khawar, Rizwan Abbasi, and Zulfiqar Abbas appeared before the court.

The FIA presented 10 witnesses, including Imran Sajjad, Aqeel Haider, Shamoon Qaiser, M Afzal, Nader Khan, Iqra Ashraf, Farrukh Abbas, Haseeb bin Aziz, Investigation Officer (IO) Shabbir, and Khushnood.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till November 7. A member of Khan’s legal team Aftab Bajwa, while talking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, said that Khan has said that “I am being slow-poisoned” and the team of doctors should immediately be sent to jail for his medical checkup.

