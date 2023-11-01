BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
Evacuation of illegal foreign nationals: IGP Punjab announces plan

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

LAHORE: Dr. Usman Anwar, the Inspector General of Police for Punjab, has announced the finalization of plan for the evacuation of illegal foreign nationals from the province.

He instructed officers to maintain close communication with government institutions and ensure strict adherence to the government’s decision regarding the evacuation of these unlawful residents. Dr. Usman Anwar specified that the phased evacuation of illegal immigrants in Punjab would commence on November 3.

The evacuation process will cover various divisions within Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan. Illegal foreign residents will be relocated from specific points within Punjab and temporarily held at designated holding points during the transfer.

Anwar emphasized that the responsibility for transportation, logistics, food, and other arrangements related to this illegal migration would fall under the purview of the respective district administrations.

These directives were conveyed by Dr. Usman Anwar during a meeting with officials at the Central Police Office on the deadline day for the evacuation of illegal residents. Via video link, he provided instructions to all Regional Police Officers (RPOs), City Police Officers (CPOs), and District Police Officers (DPOs) from various provinces.

Dr. Usman Anwar underscored the need to maintain a high security alert throughout the evacuation process, with RPOs and DPOs overseeing the operation personally to ensure a peaceful and orderly evacuation.

The meeting also delved into various professional matters, with Dr. Usman Anwar issuing instructions to RPOs and DPOs. In attendance were Additional IG Investigation Muhammad Idrees Ahmed, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, AIG Admin Amara Athar, and other senior police officers. In a separate event, the IGP hosted a delegation from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at the Central Police Office.

The Canadian Police delegation led by Liaison Officer David Dulude and including Madiha Farooq and other officers, discussed police training in Punjab.

Dr. Usman Anwar mentioned the upgrading of Punjab Police’s training curriculum to incorporate modern policing standard operating procedures (SOPs), with a particular focus on modern technology, forensic science, and advanced investigation techniques.

David Dulude emphasized the importance of utilizing information technology effectively and implementing community policing initiatives in the current era. During the meeting, both Punjab Police and Canadian Police agreed to enhance information sharing and foster professional cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar illegal foreigners

