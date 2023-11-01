BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
DGKC 53.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
FABL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FCCL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
FFL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
HBL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 101.42 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
OGDC 100.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
PAEL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
PIOC 103.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.79%)
PPL 81.11 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
PRL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.2%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
TRG 69.74 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-7.04%)
UNITY 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.86%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By 55.5 (1.06%)
BR30 18,262 Increased By 121.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-11-01

USD to PKR forecast for 2024 — II

Syed Shabbar Zaidi Published November 1, 2023 Updated November 1, 2023 06:33am

However, in this circle, there is one loose end, which is the availability of $ in Dubai with the importer as the spare parts have been sold in Pakistani rupee in Pakistan. This means that the importer needs, for example, 1 USD in Dubai whereas he has rupees (more than 250) in Pakistan. This is an unofficial demand for USD.

On the supply side, the sources are (a) proceeds of under-invoiced exports retained in Dubai, (b) remittance handled by Hawala, (c) Afghan legal exports, and (d) trade in goods not allowed to be traded.

USD to PKR forecast for 2024 — I

For example, on the export side if $ 5 worth of goods are exported only $ 4 is billed from Pakistan, leaving $ 1 behind in Dubai with the exporter. $ 1 is available with a Pakistani to be sold or transacted with another Pakistani.

This is the supply side. There are ‘facilitators’ for these transactions, who charge commissions and such transactions take place in billions of dollars. The abusive role of exchange companies is of a conduit.

As on October 26, 2023 the exchange rate was Rs 280. This means that this rate has taken into account all the factors referred to in the diagram. The question under consideration is the identification of the factors that will deteriorate or improve the PKR-USD parity in 2024.

The Economist’s prediction of Rs 343 is primarily based on the fact that Pakistan will not be able to finance the gap of $ 21 billion as is appearing in the diagram on financing. This is effectively $ 13 if it is assumed that out of $ 10 outflow in financing $ 2 billion is interest and $ 8 billion is repayment of loan. There is a lot of weight in the said argument.

As a result of this gap the reserves will erode and the exchange rate will move adversely. This presumption is however based on the primary assertion that Pakistan will not be able to arrange additional loan financing of $ 13 billion in 2024.

The author therefore is of the view that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) proceeds are not expected to be more than $ 1 to 2 billion. This means that there will be a gap of at least Rs $ 10 billion to be arranged through new loans.

The first question to answer this presumption is to enquire whether or not that eventuality has been taken into account whilst having an exchange rate of Rs 280. The author’s answer is in the affirmative. The future projections of forex requirements have been published in IMF report Table 3a on Page 35. They indicate availability of funds.

The other reason is academic. The REER (Real Effective Exchange Rate) and other indicators reveal that theoretically the exchange rate of Pakistan should not be above Rs 250. There are bases for the same which have taken into account the following factors which affect the exchange rates. These are:

a. Interest and inflation rates

b. Current account deficits

c. Government debt

d. Terms of trade

e. Economic performance

f. Recession

g. Speculation

This discussion is not aimed at examining the aforesaid factors. All these questions are summarised in one sentence: Whether or not Pakistan after taking into account the stringent corrective measures under the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) is expected to enter into a recovery mode.

The answer will be in the negative; however, keeping in view the fact that the international and local environment, especially the establishment’s focus on economic issues, the gap of $ 13 billion is not very big for the economy of Pakistan.

The author’s assertion for an exchange rate being different from the negative perception by the Economist relates to ‘enforcement’ and ‘corrections’ against the unofficial sector’s demand. In the event Pakistan is able to curtail/contain this $ 16 billion leakage even to the extent of $ 5 billion, the whole scenario will change.

The demand side of undocumented transactions is to be reduced to that extent. The supply side will not correspondingly reduce as exporters and hawala cannot retain $ for a long time outside Pakistan as the profit within is much higher in Pakistan, even after taking the currency risk into consideration. So the supply will remain the same and the demand can be curtailed. This will result in stability in the exchange rate.

The official side is not going to change substantially. There will be a gap of at least $ 10 billion if the oil prices remain at the same level. Thus the only immediate correction Pakistan requires is a scientific approach to the challenges of Afghan trade, under-invoicing and smuggling.

Lastly, the interest shown by US investors in the country, especially in mining, is only symbolic. It is important to note that people in Washington appear to lend a helping hand to their old partner with some caveats, which, in the opinion of the author, are not against the economic interests of the country. Economic interests should override all other considerations, so to speak.

In this situation, if corrective measures continue with enforcement of the writ of the government there is no reason why in 2024 the PKR should not trade at 250-275 against the USD.

(To be continued)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FDI Pakistani rupee US dollar Foreign Direct Investment usd to pkr SBA

Comments

1000 characters
M M Alam Nov 01, 2023 07:36am
Real Effective Exchange rate (REER) is an index of the price of a basket of goods in one country relative to the price of the same basket in that country's major trading partners. The prices of these baskets expressed in the same currency using the nominal exchange rate with each trading partner. The price of each trading partner's basket is weighted by its share in imports, exports, or total foreign trade. The present REER is 91.7173 (SBP, September 2023). This does not mean that USDPKR should be at 283x0.917173=260. Appreciation (depreciation) of REER is sometimes confused with the concept of currency overvaluation (undervaluation) while these are two separate concepts and not necessarily interpreted in the same direction. For an assessment of a country’s exchange rate misalignment, a more sophisticated analysis is required taking into account factors such as demographics, external and fiscal sustainability, and some other macroeconomic fundamentals over the medium-term.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
M M Alam Nov 01, 2023 08:02am
If we look at the chart of USDPKR and REER over the past decade or two , you will notice an absence of correlation. In the list of factors influencing exchange rate movement , you have omitted 'political stability' which is the fourth most important factor along with 'future expectations and perception about the country'. Are we sure we will meet our export targets? Are we sure all those MOUs will crystalize ? Moreover how can we sure that for every $5 billion exported $1 billion is not being deposited abroad and not coming back into the system ?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
M M Alam Nov 01, 2023 08:10am
As on October 26, 2023 the exchange rate was Rs 280. This means that this rate has taken into account all the factors referred to in the diagram. As on January 3, 2023 the exchange rate was Rs 227. This means that this rate had taken into account all the factors referred to in the diagram of that date. Diagrams keep changing , rates keep changing.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ashfaq Ahmed Nov 01, 2023 08:45am
Assumptions assumptions and assumptions, this article will make or break your reputation. We are no longer getting 100 billion dollars, so it’s safe to say we are heading to 300+.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

USD to PKR forecast for 2024 — II

Higher markup payments will continue to pose big challenges: MoF

PM optimistic about SBA tranche prospects

Funding PIA termed ‘challenging’ due to IMF programme

Deals on import of over 1.3MMTs of wheat sealed

Rs66bn more than target: Jul-Oct provisional collection stands at Rs2.748trn

Hike comes into effect from July: Rs65bn financial impact also added to gas tariff raise: govt

Undocumented immigrants expulsion starts Thursday

JPCL prepares four options for ‘exit strategy’

NAB cases: SC bars ACs from giving final verdicts

Punjab and KPK budgets: Fresh approvals constitute violation of Constitution: PPP

Read more stories