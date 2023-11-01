BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
Price of domestic LPG cylinder reduced

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday notified a slight reduction in the price of 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder by Rs117.47 or 3.8 percent for November.

The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ exchange rate.

As compared to the previous month, Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 1.15 percent. The average dollar exchange rate has however gone down by six percent resulting in to decrease in LPG consumer price by Rs117.47 per 11.8 kg cylinder.

The per kg decrease in LPG consumer price is Rs9.95. According to the notification, the new price of 11.8 kg domestic cylinder is Rs 2,962.17 as compared with Rs 3,079.64 price in the previous month October 2023. The price of commercial LPG cylinder has also reduced by Rs452 to Rs 11,397 which was Rs 11,849 in October.

The per ton price of LPG has also been down from Rs 260,986.69 in October to Rs 251,031.22 in November or reduced Rs9,955.47 per ton.

