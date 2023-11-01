BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
DGKC 53.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
FABL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FCCL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
FFL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
HBL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 101.42 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
OGDC 100.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
PAEL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
PIOC 103.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.79%)
PPL 81.11 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
PRL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.2%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
TRG 69.74 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-7.04%)
UNITY 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.86%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By 55.5 (1.06%)
BR30 18,262 Increased By 121.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-01

European shares gain on earnings relief

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

PARIS: European shares climbed on Tuesday, with investors drawing comfort from a slew of corporate earnings beat, but the benchmark index still ended October sharply lower on concerns about economic growth and interest rates staying higher for longer.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.6% higher, but still posted its worst monthly performance since September 2022.

The benchmark index logged its third straight monthly decline, down nearly 3.7% during the period.

“I’m not reading too much into today’s gains, as to some degree, it’s kind of making up for lost ground,” said Michael Field, European equity strategist at Morningstar.

“We’re back in that place where equities aren’t expensive, but they’re not cheap either. Unless the economic picture changes to the positive, there’s no reason why equity markets should rally strongly into the year-end.” Euro zone economic growth was weaker than expected in the third quarter, a flash estimate showed, with gross domestic product contracting slightly quarter-on-quarter and the year-on-year growth rate slowing sharply.

German retail sales fell in September due to persistently high inflation.

Investor focus turned to central bank decisions by the US and UK later this week.

For the day, real estate was the top sector performer with a 2.7% advance, with Belgian healthcare real estate investment firm Aedifica jumping 5.0% after raising full-year earnings outlook.

The chemicals sector rose 1.7% as Germany’s BASF added 4.5% despite a drop in third-quarter core earnings and a downgrade in its full-year guidance as markets feared worse results.

The energy sector was the worst hit due to a 4.6% fall in BP after third-quarter earnings missed analysts’ forecasts.

Engineering group Wartsila was the top gainer on the STOXX 600, up 15.4%, after beating third-quarter result estimates and a positive outlook surprise.

Germany’s Uniper, which was bailed out during Europe’s energy crisis, jumped 9.5% after swinging to a nine-month net profit.

Siemens Energy slipped 0.8% after sources said the company is considering selling a part of its 24% stake in Indian-listed Siemens Ltd to former parent Siemens AG to shore up its balance sheet. Siemens AG shares gained 1.0%.

European shares STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares gain on earnings relief

Higher markup payments will continue to pose big challenges: MoF

PM optimistic about SBA tranche prospects

Funding PIA termed ‘challenging’ due to IMF programme

Deals on import of over 1.3MMTs of wheat sealed

Rs66bn more than target: Jul-Oct provisional collection stands at Rs2.748trn

Hike comes into effect from July: Rs65bn financial impact also added to gas tariff raise: govt

Undocumented immigrants expulsion starts Thursday

JPCL prepares four options for ‘exit strategy’

NAB cases: SC bars ACs from giving final verdicts

Punjab and KPK budgets: Fresh approvals constitute violation of Constitution: PPP

Read more stories