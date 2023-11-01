BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
LDA demolishes three illegal constructions

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

LAHORE: In an operation against illegal construction and land mafia, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday demolished three illegal constructions in Samanabad, LOS and Shadman while two plots worth millions of rupees were retrieved in Johar Town.

As per the details shared by the LDA, the operation was supervised by Director Town Planning Zone One Ayesha Mutahir while notices were issued several times to the owners of demolished properties before demolition.

In addition, the LDA teams under the supervision of Director Housing-VII Moazzam Rasheed, retrieved 12-marla plots worth from qabza groups mafia in Johar Town; the LDA team recovered plot numbers 388 and 389 in J-I Block.

Meanwhile, the Lahore district administration also intensified its operation against encroachments and illegal constructions across different areas of the provincial capital.

The Regulation Wing eliminated 116 encroachments across the city, issued 53 warnings, ceased five points of raw meat sale, and removed 522 banners and streamers. Moreover, the Services Wing carried out the maintenance of 285 streetlights and worked on 13,013 square feet of road patchwork, while the planning wing demolished eight illegal constructions. Additionally, to combat smog, 79 kilometres of roads have been sprinkled on various routes.

Commenting on the operation, District Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider emphasised the need to collaborate with the citizens to rid the city of encroachments. “The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore is actively working towards improving the basic rights of the city’s residents,” she said.

