KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 31, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 51,920.27 High: 52,088.71 Low: 51,508.58 Net Change: 437.34 Volume (000): 252,190 Value (000): 12,295,039 Makt Cap (000) 1,737,716,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,685.50 NET CH (-) 17.40 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,516.61 NET CH (-) 10.53 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,455.44 NET CH (+) 167.08 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,362.81 NET CH (+) 248.96 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,759.50 NET CH (+) 35.18 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,521.93 NET CH (-) 34.02 ------------------------------------ As on: 31-October-2023 ====================================

