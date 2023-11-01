Markets Print 2023-11-01
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 31, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 31, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 51,920.27
High: 52,088.71
Low: 51,508.58
Net Change: 437.34
Volume (000): 252,190
Value (000): 12,295,039
Makt Cap (000) 1,737,716,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,685.50
NET CH (-) 17.40
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,516.61
NET CH (-) 10.53
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,455.44
NET CH (+) 167.08
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,362.81
NET CH (+) 248.96
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,759.50
NET CH (+) 35.18
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,521.93
NET CH (-) 34.02
------------------------------------
As on: 31-October-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments