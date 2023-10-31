BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
At least 50 killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp: health ministry

AFP Published October 31, 2023 Updated October 31, 2023 08:56pm

GAZA STRIP: The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said at least 50 people were killed Tuesday in Israeli bombardment of a refugee camp in the Palestinian territory.

“More than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and dozens under the rubble, in a heinous Israeli massacre that targeted a large area of homes in Jabalia camp in the northern (Gaza) Strip,” a ministry statement said.

AFP video footage from the scene showed at least 47 bodies recovered from the rubble after the strike hit several houses in the densely crowded camp.

Dozens of onlookers could be seen standing on the edges of two vast craters as people searched for survivors.

Israel says it attacked Hamas inside Gaza tunnels

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strikes when contacted by AFP.

Ragheb Aqal, a Jabalia resident, described the strikes as “an earthquake” which shook the entire refugee camp.

“I went and saw the destruction… homes buried under the rubble and body parts and martyrs and wounded in huge numbers,” the 41-year-old told AFP.

“There’s no exaggerating when they talk about hundreds of martyrs and wounded.

People were still “transporting the remains of children, women and elderly”, he added.

Earlier Tuesday, the health ministry in Gaza said 8,525 people have been killed in the narrow strip of land since Israel launched its bombing campaign on October 7.

The war erupted after Hamas from Gaza launched attacks on Israeli communities and army posts, killing around 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.

