Punjab to approve 4-month budget today

LAHORE: In order to give approval to the budget of the coming four months for the Punjab province, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has summoned a special Punjab Cabinet meeting on Monday (today). The budget of the coming four months of the current financial year 2023-24 will be granted approval during the meeting.

Punjab govt to present budget for next 4-month on 30th

Provincial Ministers Advisers, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Chairman P&D, Secretaries of concerned departments and senior officials will attend the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023