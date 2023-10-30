BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
Punjab to approve 4-month budget today

Safdar Rasheed Published 30 Oct, 2023 05:24am

LAHORE: In order to give approval to the budget of the coming four months for the Punjab province, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has summoned a special Punjab Cabinet meeting on Monday (today). The budget of the coming four months of the current financial year 2023-24 will be granted approval during the meeting.

Punjab govt to present budget for next 4-month on 30th

Provincial Ministers Advisers, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Chairman P&D, Secretaries of concerned departments and senior officials will attend the meeting.

