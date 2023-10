RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday has annulled the decision to seal the Lal Haveli of former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

High Court judge Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf delivered the verdict, declaring both the ownership registries of Lal Haveli null and void.

The High Court also ordered that Lal Haveli be immediately de-sealed, and that the reference department chairman conduct a fresh hearing about the property.