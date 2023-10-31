BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.96%)
BOP 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-9.17%)
CNERGY 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.68%)
DGKC 53.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.89%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FCCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.85%)
HBL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.54%)
HUBC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 36.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.04%)
OGDC 100.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.04%)
PIBTL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
PPL 80.64 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.56%)
PRL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.06%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.32%)
SNGP 51.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TRG 75.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.81%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,224 Increased By 56.8 (1.1%)
BR30 18,124 Increased By 121 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,483 Increased By 539.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,650 Increased By 152.8 (0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-10-31

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The two proverbial ‘Plan As’

“So what’s your beef these days?” “I am a mutton person, healthier than beef.” “Dear Lord, what’s ...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 31 Oct, 2023 05:26am

“So what’s your beef these days?” “I am a mutton person, healthier than beef.”

“Dear Lord, what’s your beef is a proverb which means what occupies you these days? More particularly what’s your complaint? Last we chatted you were complaining about inflation and…”

“Nah I am tired of complaining about inflation, it began very high a few years ago and continues to this day and if The Samdhi is conferred the Ministry of Finance again things aren’t going to get any better.”

“Better? With him I reckon things would deteriorate but anyway my beef these days is not to belabour the obvious but to seek an answer to what is not that obvious.”

“OK so the obvious is that Nawaz Sharif will be the next prime minister and he will reappoint The Samdhi…”

“Nawaz Sharif is Plan A, though I am not sure The Samdhi is a sub-clause of Plan A.”

“Right and Plan A can change into Plan B or even C…”

“Or even F at a moment’s notice but as you know and I know Nawaz Sharif is a seasoned politician unlikely to ripple the waters…”

“He is seasoned but he has a tendency to make the same mistake again and again.”

“Ah but that is always after the implementation of Plan A never before.”

“That’s certainly true, anyway who will be the next prime minister is moot at present, what is not a moot point is who will be the Punjab Chief Minister?”

“The post that has more contenders than the prime minister’s slot!”

“Right and there are prospective candidates from all Punjab-based political parties. Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN)…”

“Nawaz Sharif may have his pet peeves, and NMN and The Samdhi are certainly more of a pet peeve than Brother Shehbaz but I reckon his Plan A will be to ensure her win in a particular constituency as part of his Plan A and then adjust her in the federal cabinet as…as…well if The Samdhi is getting finance then the next important portfolio is interior.”

“Indeed, let the Opposers beware – opposers who include The Man Who Must Remain Nameless to Chaudhary Nisar to Shahid Khaqan Abbassi to…”

“I reckon Nawaz Sharif’s Plan A may clash with Plan A of the establishment.”

“Perhaps, but the Punjab Chief Minister can’t possibly be from the IPP as the IPP stands for Insipid Power Players…”

“Hey that would depend on whose Plan A…”

“Right in the Land of The Pure anything is possible.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Nawaz Sharif ministry of finance PARTLY FACETIOUS Shahid Khaqan Abbassi

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The two proverbial ‘Plan As’

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

PIA sell-off: Minister holds meeting with potential FAs

Privatisation list: Cabinet approves withdrawal of PSM

MTBs and Ijara Sukuk Rules: Cabinet approves summary regarding amendment: MoF

ECP orders removal of PS to CM Sindh

Federal institutions: Rs80bn set aside for debt repayment

Punjab unveils Rs2trn budget for four months

Recoveries under QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment of Rs1.7 per unit

Energy projects sans Chinese IPPs: PPIB resubmits transition from LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

Industrial power consumers: FD terms proposed winter package ‘vague’

Read more stories