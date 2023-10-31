BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
SriLankan Airlines to launch fourth weekly Lahore flight today

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2023 05:26am

KARACHI: SriLankan Airlines is going to launch a fourth weekly flight between Colombo and Lahore from Tuesday (today).

According to the details, the SriLankan Airlines is now connecting two cities – Colombo and Lahore every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday with the new addition.

The airline also operates four times a week to Karachi, and is the only foreign airline in the Indian Subcontinent to cover Pakistan’s two biggest cities in its network and offer direct services between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The frequency boost generates a 20 percent rise in capacity on the route for an average total of about 900 seats between Colombo and Lahore every week, delivering greater flight options, connections and convenience to customers in Pakistan.

Dimuthu Tennakoon, Head of Worldwide Sales and Distribution of SriLankan Airlines, stated, “SriLankan Airlines is happy to enhance its services and standing in Pakistan, a country with which Sri Lanka has enjoyed a longstanding bilateral relationship. We are on a continuous quest to make travel seamless for customers, and our customers travelling from Lahore will now have stronger connections to Colombo and SriLankan’s extensive network beyond Colombo in the Maldives, the Far East, Australia and Europe.”

SriLankan Airlines further provides a range of benefits for passengers including special fares for leisure tourists and groups, an additional 10kg baggage allowance for students and free hotel accommodation in Colombo for long transit passengers.

