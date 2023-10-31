BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
Russian wheat export prices flat

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2023 05:26am

MOSCOW: Russian wheat export prices were flat last week amid muted demand from importers, yet dwindling supply from farmers, after a prolonged price slump, analysts said.

The price of 12.5%-protein Russian wheat scheduled for free-on-board (FOB) delivery late November-early December was $224 per metric ton last week, the same as the week before, the IKAR agriculture consultancy reported.

The Sovecon agriculture consultancy saw the price for the same class of wheat last week at $228-234 per ton FOB, down $1 from the week before.

