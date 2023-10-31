Markets Print 2023-10-31
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 30, 2023).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 21.59 22.09
2-Week 21.62 22.12
1-Month 21.63 22.13
3-Month 21.62 21.87
6-Month 21.67 21.92
9-Month 21.69 22.19
1-Year 21.69 22.19
==========================
Data source: SBP
