BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.96%)
BOP 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-9.17%)
CNERGY 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.68%)
DGKC 53.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.89%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FCCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.85%)
HBL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.54%)
HUBC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 36.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.04%)
OGDC 100.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.04%)
PIBTL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
PPL 80.64 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.56%)
PRL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.06%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.32%)
SNGP 51.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TRG 75.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.81%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,224 Increased By 56.8 (1.1%)
BR30 18,124 Increased By 121 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,483 Increased By 539.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,650 Increased By 152.8 (0.87%)
Markets

KSE-100 gains over 1% ahead of monetary policy announcement

BR Web Desk Published October 30, 2023 Updated October 30, 2023 07:25pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a buying frenzy on Monday, as its benchmark KSE-100 Index soared by over 1% ahead of the monetary policy announcement.

Announced after the trading session, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) kept the key policy rate unchanged at 22%.

On Monday, the KSE-100 largely remained in the positive territory throughout the session. At close, it settled at 51,482.93, up by 539.09 points or 1.06%.

During the day, power, fertiliser, cement, and banking sector stocks contributed positively as HUBC, DAWH, LUCK, UBL, and MEBL cumulatively added 267 points, brokerage house Topline Securities stated in its post-market report.

On the other hand, HBL, BOP, and SYS experienced profit-taking, resulting in a combined loss of 68 points, it added.

A report from the brokerage house Ismail Iqbal Securities stated that equities remained positive on an expectation of an interest rate cut.

On Friday, a bearish trend had ruled the PSX, as the KSE-100 Index closed lower by 241 points. Investors had opted to offload their holdings in the rollover week.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee sustained losses for the sixth consecutive session against the US dollar as it depreciated 0.14% in the inter-bank market on Monday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency settled at 280.95, a decrease of Re0.38.

In a relatable development, the central bank issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, a subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich – Switzerland, to establish a wholly-owned Exchange Company (EC). HMB shared this in a notice to the PSX.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 286.6 million from 350.8 million a session before.

The value of shares increased to Rs11.4 billion from Rs10.6 billion in the previous session.

Pak Refinery remained the volume leader with 32.4 million shares, followed by B.O.Punjab with 20.3 million shares and WorldCall Telecom with 15.2 million shares.

Shares of 351 companies were traded on Monday, of which 232 registered an increase, 100 recorded a fall, while 19 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index Pakistan stocks KSE-100 index kse-100 PSX notice Pakistan Stock Market

