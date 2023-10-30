BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.28%)
BOP 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-8.95%)
CNERGY 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.44%)
DGKC 52.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
FABL 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FCCL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
HBL 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 97.24 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 35.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
PAEL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
PIOC 103.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
PPL 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
PRL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.6%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.26%)
SNGP 50.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
SSGC 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TELE 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
TPLP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 74.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.04%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,169 Increased By 2.6 (0.05%)
BR30 17,937 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.37%)
KSE100 51,082 Increased By 138 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,492 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields rise to fresh 10-year peaks ahead of BOJ policy decision

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2023 10:41am

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields climbed to fresh peaks on Monday, as investors reacted to a rise in US Treasury yields on Friday and weighed the chances of a possible policy tweak in the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points (bps) to over a decade’s high at 0.89% the day before the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is set to announce its monetary policy decision.

JGB yields, which move inversely to bond prices, have in recent weeks been pushed to fresh highs due to rising US Treasury yields and speculation that the Japanese central bank could make an adjustment to its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

Following a tweak to YCC policy at the bank’s July meeting, the de-facto cap currently allows the 10-year yield to rise as high as 1.0%.

JGB yields retreat from recent multi-year highs as US peers slide

Despite mounting pressure, the BOJ is widely expected to keep its short-term rate target at -0.1% and that for long-term rates around 0% set under its YCC policy.

Meanwhile, an auction for the 2-year note ended with “mixed” results, with investors seen buying ahead of the auction, Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities, said.

The two-year JGB yield edged up to 0.095% ahead of the auction, its highest since January 2014.

While the bid-to-cover ratio - a measure of demand at auctions - was the weakest in years, coming in at 3.04, the overall auction result “isn’t bad if you consider markets are expecting some sort of hawkish message or twist in policy tomorrow,” Omori said.

The five-year yield stood at its highest since May 2013 at 0.395%.

On the superlong end, the 20-year JGB yield was up 2 bps at 1.68%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 1.5 bps to 1.85%.

Japanese government bond

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields rise to fresh 10-year peaks ahead of BOJ policy decision

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Incorrect tax liability: FTO summons FBR officials

Nov 23 to March 24: PPRA grants SLL exemption on LPG purchases

Trump pledges to reimpose Muslim ‘travel ban’

Punjab to approve 4-month budget today

Oil down 1% ahead of US, China data

Irregularities in Guddu thermal power station: NAB seeks details of GHCL CEO, others

Sibi-Harnai train service restored after 18 years

Restructuring of PRAL under way

Fed may pause again with rates at 22-year high

Read more stories