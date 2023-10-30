BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
LPC hosts polo tournament to raise awareness about breast cancer

Muhammad Saleem Published 30 Oct, 2023 05:24am

LAHORE: To commemorate the cause of breast cancer awareness in October, the Lahore Polo Club hosted the Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink tournament with the Grand Finale on Sunday.

The event saw national and international players from USA, UK, Ukraine, Iran and Australia taking part in an exciting game of Polo as the who’s who of Lahore came out in full spirit for the occasion during a lovely afternoon which also featured a special motor bikes parade, tent pegging and the finale game of Polo.

A total of 15 teams took part in the tournament which had been divided into two pools and each team also included foreign players.

The female players include Scarlett Natasha, Chloe Horsewell, Isabella Victoria, Charlotte Amy, Nataseha Monica, Sallie Cactus and Dominique Thoenes from the United Kingdom, while Philipa Henry is from Australia, Saeideh Afjeh, Hadise Sultani and Sahar Yaghoobi are from Iran, Romina Sinclair is from the United States, Sofia Deana Ali Khan from Ukraine and Eesha Haye from Pakistan.

Lahore Smart City MD Jehanzaib Zahid Rafiq said: “Polo is a game of prestige which develops inspirational relationships amongst the community.

As a leading real estate developer, we are proud to promote the positive image of Pakistan by supporting such a noble cause and presenting another year’s Polo in Pink. Lahore Smart City has already donated a parcel of land to build the state of the art Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Hospital and Diagnostic Centre.”

Representing the Pink Ribbon Pakistan organization CEO Omer Aftab shared “The Pink Ribbon Organization has started the OPD of a breast cancer hospital in Lahore. Soon the full hospital will be operational and benefit the patients. We encourage everyone to take part and help raise awareness for the cause of Pink Ribbon.”

“The Lahore Polo Club hosts the Polo in Pink every year for a charity event which aims to raise awareness about breast cancer in women,” said LPC President Azam noon.

