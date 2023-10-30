Australian varsity announces scholarships

LAHORE: Australia’s University of Wollongong (UOW) has announced its most prestigious Vice-Chancellor’s Leadership Scholarships for Pakistani students.

Punjab Higher Education Commission sources told APP that for the first time, a prestigious Australian university has offered scholarships for Pakistan.

The programme is aimed at inspiring new generation of young, passionate leaders and providing them with knowledge, skills and worldviews to be future leaders. Two Pakistani students will be awarded the scholarship every year, HEC sources said.