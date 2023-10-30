Peshawar: prices of essential items show mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of essential food commodities, including vegetables, live chicken/meat, pulses, sugar and other items was witnessed in the retail market, said in a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

According to the survey, prices of vegetables remained sky-rocketed in the retail market.

Ginger was still available at Rs800-900/kg while garlic was available at Rs350/kg. Tomatoes were available at Rs80/kg and Rs 100/kg in the retail market. The onion was being sold at Rs100/kg. Prices of other veggies remained unchanged in the retail market.

Peas was being sold at Rs350-400 and Rs450/kg, green pepper at Rs100/kilo, okra Rs100/ kilo, and curry Rs60/ kg and, Kachalu Rs110/ kilo, Cauliflower at Rs150/ kilo, turnip at Rs120/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs120-150/ kilo, Tenda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/ kg. Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs200/- per kg, red colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/ kg while white colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/kg in the retail market.

Likewise, price of live chicken prices has further decreased as available at Rs325 against the price Rs335 per /kg in the previous week in retail market. The price of farm eggs also increased in the open market, available at Rs320/dozen against Rs300/ dozen in the previous week.

Cow meat was available at Rs1000-900 per kilo while mutton beef was sold at Rs 2200-2500 per kilo in the retail market, the survey added.

The survey said prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

A good quality (sela) was available at Rs340-350/kg, while low quality rice available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs160/kg and Rs180-200/ kg.

Price of dal mash was available at Rs570/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs320/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs260/kg, red bean at Rs560 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs450/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs450 /kg, small-size white channa from Rs400/kg.

Chemical-mixed milk was available at Rs160-180 and others Rs200-210 per litre while yogurt was being sold at Rs180-200 and Rs220 per kilogram in the local market.

The prices of apples reached Rs350/kg, persimmon Rs230/kg and banana 170/dozen, guava Rs150/kg, grapes at Rs250-300 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg.

The survey said prices of dry-milk, milk powder and baby milk, pampers and other baby items further increased in the retail market.

Sugar price has dropped as available Rs155 per kilo against Rs160 per kilo in the retail market as no further decrease was witnessed in the wholesale market, the survey said.

The prices of flour remained unchanged in the wholesale and retail markets. A 20-kg fine flour bag cost Rs 2900, mixed brown flour at Rs 2600-2700 per 20-kg bag while an 80-kg fine flour bag was available at Rs 11,800 in the open market, it added.

Prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and other also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023