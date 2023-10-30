BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.94%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.22%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FCCL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 95.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
HUBC 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.19%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
OGDC 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.24%)
PIOC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.03%)
PPL 79.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.89%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.74%)
SSGC 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 76.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.38%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.5%)
BR30 18,003 Decreased By -186.8 (-1.03%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Oct 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-30

UAE shares mixed amid Mideast concerns

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2023 05:24am

DUBAI: UAE equity indexes were mixed in a volatile market on Friday, as investors remained cautious amid the escalating conflict in the region and ahead of key US inflation data, while oil prices ticked higher.

Economists expect a report on Friday to show US core personal consumption expenditure, the Federal Reserve’s favoured inflation measure, declined to 3.7% in September from 3.9% a month earlier.

Abu Dhabi’s index eased 0.1%, dragged down by a 2.5% decline in the country’s largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank. The index posted a 0.8% weekly decline.

Among other stocks, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and developer Aldar Properties fell 1.4% and 0.4%, respectively.

Abu Dhabi’s stock market rebounded slightly today after a difficult week. However, the market remained below its lows for the year and could continue to be impacted by the geopolitical tensions in the region, added Negm.

In Dubai, the main share index, however, edged up 0.1%, led by a 2.8% rise in Emirates NBD Bank, Dubai’s biggest lender by assets. The index was up 0.9% on a weekly basis.

The lender on Thursday reported a 38% year-on-year jump in its third-quarter net profit.

Dubai market could remain exposed to the changing situation in the region, and the strength of the local economy could help maintain the market’s attractiveness and draw investors when tensions abate, said Ahmed Negm, Head of Market Research MENA at XS.com.

