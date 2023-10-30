BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
Oct 30, 2023
Israel urges Russia to 'protect' its citizens after mob storms Dagestan airport

AFP Published October 30, 2023 Updated October 30, 2023 12:47am

JERUSALEM: Israel on Sunday urged Russia to protect its citizens after a mob stormed an airport in the Caucasus republic of Dagestan following rumours a flight was arriving from Tel Aviv.

Russia, China veto US push for UN action on Israel, Gaza

"Israel expects the Russian authorities to protect all Israeli citizens and all Jews, and to act decisively against the rioters and against incitement to violence against Jews and Israelis," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

