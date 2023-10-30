Israel urges Russia to 'protect' its citizens after mob storms Dagestan airport

JERUSALEM: Israel on Sunday urged Russia to protect its citizens after a mob stormed an airport in the Caucasus republic of Dagestan following rumours a flight was arriving from Tel Aviv.

Russia, China veto US push for UN action on Israel, Gaza

"Israel expects the Russian authorities to protect all Israeli citizens and all Jews, and to act decisively against the rioters and against incitement to violence against Jews and Israelis," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.