BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.94%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.22%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FCCL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 95.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
HUBC 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.19%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
OGDC 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.24%)
PIOC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.03%)
PPL 79.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.89%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.74%)
SSGC 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 76.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.38%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.5%)
BR30 18,003 Decreased By -186.8 (-1.03%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka’s Kumara out of World Cup with thigh injury, Chameera in

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2023 01:33pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka were dealt another injury blow at the World Cup with seamer Lahiru Kumara ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to a left thigh muscle injury sustained during training in Pune, the International Cricket Council said on Sunday.

Kumara, who produced a match-winning display with figures of 3-35 in Sri Lanka’s victory over defending champions England in Bengaluru on Thursday, will be replaced by fellow pace bowler Dushmantha Chameera.

The 1996 champions, who are fifth in the table with two wins from five matches, will face Afghanistan in a crucial contest at Pune’s MCA International Stadium on Monday as they look to push for a semi-final spot.

England opt to bowl against India in must-win World Cup game

Sri Lanka have had bad luck with injuries in the tournament, with three replacements coming into the 15-member squad.

Chamika Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews earlier came in for regular skipper Dasun Shanaka and Matheesha Pathirana.

Sri Lanka Lahiru Kumara Dushmantha Chameera ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka’s Kumara out of World Cup with thigh injury, Chameera in

Gaza civilians should move south where aid efforts 'will expand': Israel

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank: health ministry

Imported fertilizer for Rabi season: Subsidy to be borne by provinces

Saudi defence minister expected to visit White House on Monday

Bomb kills 1, hurts dozens at Jehovah’s Witnesses convention in India’s Kerala, police say

China's foreign minister suggests road to Xi-Biden summit will not be smooth

Kohli falls for duck as England strike early in World Cup

Bangladesh opposition chief held after anti-PM protests

Recovery plan ready for sustainable growth: Shamshad

No sell-off will be allowed in the name of IMF terms: PPP

Read more stories