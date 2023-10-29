BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.94%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.22%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FCCL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 95.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
HUBC 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.19%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
OGDC 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.24%)
PIOC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.03%)
PPL 79.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.89%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.74%)
SSGC 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 76.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.38%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.5%)
BR30 18,003 Decreased By -186.8 (-1.03%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-10-29

Transfer of DC, IGP: Establishment Division still defying ECP’s orders

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 29 Oct, 2023 03:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division is constantly defying the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about transferring the deputy commissioner and inspector general police in federal capital.

In a letter last month, the ECP had directed the Establishment Division to transfer the deputy commissioner and the inspector general of police Islamabad without further delay, but according to sources, the Establishment Division is bent upon retaining the top officials.

Two top officials claim: Reshuffle in govt depts done in compliance with ECP’s directives

However, in another letter to the secretary Establishment Division, the additional director general (Election-I) ECP said that “in continuation of this office letter of even dated 24 October 2023 (copy enclosed) on the subject cited above, I am directed to state that, it was required to send a compliance report regarding transfer/posting of the remaining officers of ICT/Administration/Police who have not been transferred till that date, but the same has not yet been received in this office.” “It is once again directed to transfer IG Police and Deputy Commissioner ICT without further delay under intimation to this office,” it added

Both the DC and IGP were posted by previous government of Pakistan democratic Movement (PDM), but they are still there despite dissolution of the National Assembly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PDM ECP ICT Establishment Division

Comments

1000 characters

Transfer of DC, IGP: Establishment Division still defying ECP’s orders

Caretaker govt, COAS striving to attract investment: President

Recovery plan ready for sustainable growth: Shamshad

No sell-off will be allowed in the name of IMF terms: PPP

AAC seeks govt’s help to resolve issues related to FKPCL

Delimitation: ECP will begin hearing objections from Nov 1

Hundreds of thousands rally in global cities

Israel says war has ‘entered new phase’

559 major cases of CCP pending in courts: Stay orders may be driving up prices of commodities?

Verdict on NAO amendments: SC bench to hear ICA

Read more stories