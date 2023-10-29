Transfer of DC, IGP: Establishment Division still defying ECP’s orders

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division is constantly defying the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about transferring the deputy commissioner and inspector general police in federal capital.

In a letter last month, the ECP had directed the Establishment Division to transfer the deputy commissioner and the inspector general of police Islamabad without further delay, but according to sources, the Establishment Division is bent upon retaining the top officials.

However, in another letter to the secretary Establishment Division, the additional director general (Election-I) ECP said that “in continuation of this office letter of even dated 24 October 2023 (copy enclosed) on the subject cited above, I am directed to state that, it was required to send a compliance report regarding transfer/posting of the remaining officers of ICT/Administration/Police who have not been transferred till that date, but the same has not yet been received in this office.” “It is once again directed to transfer IG Police and Deputy Commissioner ICT without further delay under intimation to this office,” it added

Both the DC and IGP were posted by previous government of Pakistan democratic Movement (PDM), but they are still there despite dissolution of the National Assembly.

