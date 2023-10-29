JI women activists hold pro-Palestine march

KARACHI: Women activists of Jamaat-e-Islami on Saturday staged their fourth consecutive rally to support Palestinians and condemn Israel’s war on Gaza.

The pro-Palestine march was organized by the JI Karachi’s women wing in Clifton area of the city to show their continuing support to the underdog Palestinians in Israel’s war on Gaza.

A large number of women from different walks of life along with children participated in the march with placards and banners in hands and chanted anti-Israel slogans.

The women participants called upon the UN to hold Israel responsible for its unremitting crimes against the humanity in Palestinian territories especially in Gaza, bombing people intentionally and indiscriminately.

“Support to Palestinians for the freedom of the Qibla-e-Awal is the call of the hour,” JI Karachi Chief, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told the rally.

He underscored the need for a concrete action against the zionist state of Israel, urging the Muslim countries to step up their plans to beat the Jewish country for once and all.

He slammed the government for its ‘hypocracy’ taming the anti-Israel and US voices and shying away from its role to condemn the zionist state for its atrocities against civilians in Palestine.

He deplored the interim government’s actions against the JI with a stern crackdown on the local leadership in Islamabad to stop the anti-Israel protest demonstration outside the US mission.

Showing anger, Hafiz Naeem warned the government about a backlash from his party if it continued to keep the local leadership behind the bars any longer.

He asserted that his party vows to hold a big rally outside the US embassy in Islamabad soon.

He condemned Israel and its western allies such as the EU, Britain and the US for the worst bombing on Gaza the other night, saying that Biden administration is equally responsible for the Palestinians genocide.

