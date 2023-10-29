BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
15-day inter festival launched

Recorder Report Published 29 Oct, 2023 03:25am

LAHORE: The Wildlife and Fisheries Department Punjab on Saturday launched a 15 days winter festival at Jalo Wildlife Park, Lahore. The Winter Festival was formally inaugurated by the Secretary Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Punjab Mudassar Waheed Malik.

In this two-week long festival organized by the Department of Wildlife Conservation and Parks Punjab, the three departments of Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Punjab had set up stalls for their products and public information.

In the festival, especially the wildlife department has organized a magic show, puppet show, bird show, DJ and traditional and non-traditional food for children in the food corner.

Forest Secretary Mudassar Waheed Malik specially inspected all the stalls set up in the festival along with Additional Secretary Faiqa Sahar, Director General Fisheries Punjab Dr Sikandar Hayat and others.

The Secretary appreciated all the arrangements and congratulated the administration who organized the festival very well in a short time and organized it today. On this wonderful occasion of winter festival, a large number of local and urban people came to Jalo.

Thousands of students from schools and colleges took special interest in the events of this festival and made it a great success, which will not only create awareness among the people about forests, wildlife and fisheries, but they will also enjoy the various event programs of the festival.

Mudassar Waheed Malik Wildlife and Fisheries Department Faiqa Sahar Jalo Wildlife Park

