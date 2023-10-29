BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.94%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.22%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FCCL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 95.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
HUBC 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.19%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
OGDC 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.24%)
PIOC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.03%)
PPL 79.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.89%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.74%)
SSGC 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 76.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.38%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.5%)
BR30 18,003 Decreased By -186.8 (-1.03%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-29

Japanese rubber futures lower

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2023 03:25am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell on Friday as the yen languished slightly above the threshold of 150 to the US dollar, though firmer crude prices limited losses.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for April delivery was down 2.9 yen, or 1.1%, and traded at 258.8 yen ($1.72) per kg at closing. The benchmark contract posted 0.4% weekly declines after two consecutive weeks of gain.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for January delivery was down 150 yuan, or 1%, at 14,480 yuan ($1,979.03) per metric ton. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% against the dollar, but stayed slightly above 150 per dollar, a threshold which some see as a potential trigger for intervention by Japanese authorities. The yen last traded at 150.22 per dollar, recovering slightly from the previous session’s one-year trough of 150.78. Core consumer inflation in Japan’s capital Tokyo, considered a leading indicator of nationwide trends, unexpectedly accelerated in October, a sign of broadening price pressures that may keep alive expectations of near-term end to ultra-low interest rates. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed 1.27% higher. Oil prices rose by over $1 on Friday as reports that the US military struck Iranian targets in Syria raised concerns of a widening of the Israel-Hamas conflict that could impact supply from the key Middle East producing region.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices, as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for November delivery last traded 1.5% lower at 144.2 US cents per kg.

rubber rubber rates rubber market

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures lower

Caretaker govt, COAS striving to attract investment: President

Recovery plan ready for sustainable growth: Shamshad

No sell-off will be allowed in the name of IMF terms: PPP

Transfer of DC, IGP: Establishment Division still defying ECP’s orders

AAC seeks govt’s help to resolve issues related to FKPCL

Delimitation: ECP will begin hearing objections from Nov 1

Hundreds of thousands rally in global cities

Israel says war has ‘entered new phase’

559 major cases of CCP pending in courts: Stay orders may be driving up prices of commodities?

Verdict on NAO amendments: SC bench to hear ICA

Read more stories