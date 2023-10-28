BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.94%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.22%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FCCL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 95.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
HUBC 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.19%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
OGDC 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.24%)
PIOC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.03%)
PPL 79.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.89%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.74%)
SSGC 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 76.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.38%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.5%)
BR30 18,003 Decreased By -186.8 (-1.03%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN chief criticizes Gaza bombardments, demands ‘immediate’ ceasefire

AFP Published 28 Oct, 2023 11:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DOHA: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday sharply criticized the “unprecedented escalation” of bombardments on Gaza and urged an “immediate” ceasefire.

“Instead of the pause” he had expected, there has been “an unprecedented escalation of the bombardments and their devastating impacts, undermining the referred humanitarian objectives,” Guterres said on a visit to Doha.

Guterres spoke as Israel announced Saturday that the war with Hamas had “entered a new phase,” with its forces relentlessly pounding Gaza three weeks into a conflict sparked by the deadliest attack in the country’s history.

Israel unleashed its bombing campaign after Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing more than 220 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Israel forces still in Gaza more than 24 hours into ground operations: army

The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza said Israeli strikes had killed 7,703 people, mainly civilians, with more than 3,500 of them children.

“This situation must be reversed. I reiterate my strong appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, together with the unconditional release of hostages and a delivery of humanitarian relief,” Guterres said.

“A humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in front of our eyes.”

Qatar, which hosts a political bureau for Hamas in Doha and has provided millions of dollars in financial aid to Gaza, has been linked to mediation efforts for a prisoner exchange between the Palestinian group and Israel.

In Doha on Saturday, Guterres met with Qatar’s foreign minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

The top diplomat “underscored the State of Qatar’s complete rejection of the indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip and the attempts to forcibly displace its people,” according to a foreign ministry statement.

He also warned of “the danger of a ground escalation… to the safety of civilians and hostages in Gaza.”

Antonio Guterres UN Israel Hamas war Gaza ground operations

Comments

1000 characters

UN chief criticizes Gaza bombardments, demands ‘immediate’ ceasefire

Hamas vows 'full force' after Israel steps up Gaza ground operations

RMB clearing operations: milestone achieved

Use of RMB: Regulatory framework put in place: minister

Dues of AACL: ECC approves Rs8bn financing for PIACL

NTMP-1: World Bank not happy with progress

NEECA asks Punjab, KP to establish their EE&C agencies

General election by Jan 28, 2024?

Mickey Arthur warns of 'witch hunt' against Babar Azam, management

US diplomat, Jilani agree on ‘inclusive’ elections: State Dept

WHO out of touch with staff, health facilities in Gaza: WHO chief

Read more stories