BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-10-28

UN overwhelmingly calls for ‘humanitarian truce’ in Gaza

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly called for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Palestinian Hamas and demanded aid access to the besieged Gaza Strip and protection of civilians.

The resolution drafted by Arab states is not binding but carries political weight, taking the global temperature as Israel steps up ground operations in Gaza in retaliation for the worst Hamas attack on civilians in Israel’s 75-year-old history on Oct. 7.

It passed to a round of applause with 120 votes in favor, while 45 abstained and 14 - including Israel and the United States - voted no. The General Assembly voted after the Security Council failed four times in the past two weeks to take action.

A two-thirds majority was needed for the resolution to pass, in which abstentions do not count.

A Canadian-led bid to amend the resolution to include a rejection and condemnation of the “terrorist attacks by Hamas ... and the taking of hostages” failed to get the two thirds majority needed, garnering 88 votes in favor, 55 against and 23 abstentions.

Ahead of the vote, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that voting against the General Assembly resolution “means approving this senseless war, this senseless killing.”

“Millions will be watching every vote. History will judge,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As fears grow that the conflict could spark a wider war, the assembly stressed the “importance of preventing further destabilization and escalation of violence in the region” and called on “all parties to exercise maximum restraint and upon all those with influence on them to work toward this objective.”

The General Assembly called on Israel to rescind its order for civilians in Gaza to move to the south of the enclave. Israel ordered some 1.1 million people in Gaza - almost half the population - to move south on Oct. 12.

The General Assembly also “firmly rejects any attempts at the forced transfer of the Palestinian civilian population.”

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules Gaza, after the killed 1,400 people and took hundreds of hostages in the attack three weeks ago that surprised and shocked Israelis. Israel has struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and is preparing a ground invasion. Palestinian authorities say more than 7,000 have been killed.

The General Assembly called for “the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who are being illegally held captive.” It did not name Hamas anywhere in the text.

The initial draft of the resolution put forward by Arab states called for an immediate ceasefire. The resolution adopted “calls for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.”

Israel has rejected calls for a ceasefire because it says Hamas would benefit.

“A ceasefire means giving Hamas time to rearm itself, so they can massacre us again,” Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan told the assembly on Thursday.

“Any call for a ceasefire is not an attempt at peace. It is an attempt to tie Israel’s hands, preventing us from eliminating a huge threat to our citizens,” he said. “It is the law-abiding democracy of Israel, against modern-day Nazis.”

Arguing for a ceasefire on Thursday, Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour told the assembly that certain nations, which he did not name, were applying a clear double standard.

“How can ... states explain how horrible it is that 1,000 Israelis were killed, and not feel the same outrage when 1,000 Palestinians are now killed every single day?” Mansour asked. “Why not feel a sense of urgency to end their killing?”

UN UNITED NATIONS UNGA Gaza Hamas humanitarian crisis

Comments

1000 characters

UN overwhelmingly calls for ‘humanitarian truce’ in Gaza

Use of RMB: Regulatory framework put in place: minister

Dues of AACL: ECC approves Rs8bn financing for PIACL

NTMP-1: World Bank not happy with progress

NEECA asks Punjab, KP to establish their EE&C agencies

General election by Jan 28, 2024?

US diplomat, Jilani agree on ‘inclusive’ elections: State Dept

Ultimate beneficial ownership: Requirements more stringent in income tax law than corporate one: expert

TMA concerned at ‘exorbitant’ hike in gas tariffs

High taxes hampering auto industry’s growth: PAAPAM chief

Thar coal: S. African lab results quite encouraging: DG SCA

Read more stories