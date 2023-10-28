World Bank team meets Secretary Industry, Trade

LAHORE: World Bank delegation on Friday called on Secretary Industry and Trade Ehsan Bhutta at the Tevta Secretariat.

The delegation discussed Punjab Green Development Program, air quality management, air pollution, and control of environmental pollution. Secretary briefed the delegation about the steps taken by the Punjab government to control air pollution.

World Bank appreciated the efforts of the Department of Industries, while the Department of Industries and Commerce assured the delegation of the World Bank of full cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Chris Warner, Mrs. Ahad Yusuf from the World Bank; MD PESIC Asim Javed, Additional Secretary Commerce Zohaib Mushtaq Senior Economic Adviser Javed Iqbal, and other relevant officers also participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023