Senate’s HBAC to continue current session till Nov 1

ISLAMABAD: The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate has decided that the current session will continue till November 1, 2023. The HBAC met here at the Parliament House on Friday.

The committee was presided over by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani ahead of the session and discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 332nd Session of the Senate.

Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on the current situation of Palestine and other international issues. The HBAC decided that the current session would continue till November 1, 2023.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Ali Zafar, Ahmad Irfan Aslam, Minister for Law and Justice and Acting Secretary Senate Hafeezaullah Sheikh.

